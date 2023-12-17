Watch CBS News
3 teens arrested after police find $40K in suspected stolen sunglasses from Vacaville store

VACAVILLE - Three teenagers are suspected of stealing more than $40,000 in sunglasses from a Vacaville store on Friday, police said. 

The Vacaville Police Department responded to a report of a large theft from a store in the Premium Outlets. 

Officers received a description of the vehicle and an officer was able to locate the suspect's vehicle license plate using traffic cameras. 

The suspected vehicle was found heading west on Interstate 80 through Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department stopped the vehicle and detained the people inside. 

sunglasses.png
Vacaville Police Department

Two filled trash bags were seen in the vehicle and officers found dozens of sunglasses with the tags still attached in the bags. 

In all, police said they found more than $40,000 in suspected stolen sunglasses in the vehicle. 

They arrested 18-year-old Karakia Williams, 19-year-old Jada Duchine and 18-year-old Tijuan Webb, all from Fairfield, for commercial burglary, organized retail theft, grand theft and conspiracy. 

Williams had an outstanding burglary warrant and was placed under arrest. 

