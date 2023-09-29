3 Oakland police commissioners snub Thursday meeting

OAKLAND -- The Oakland Police Commission held a town hall Thursday night instead of its scheduled meeting because several commissioners didn't show up.

The police commissioners who did show up posed this question to those in attendance: "Should the Oakland Police Commission recommend LeRonne Armstrong be reinstated as chief of police?"

In a statement, commission chair Dr. Tyfahra Milele said in part, "This is a continuing pattern by these Commissioners to the detriment of the people of Oakland who are demanding both public safety and police reform. These same Police Commissioners have conspicuously missed several meetings in an attempt to deprive the commission of quorum, jeopardizing the timely selection of a new City of Oakland Police Chief…"

According to The Oaklandside, three of the commissioners think that the chair is mishandling the search for the next police chief by implying that Armstrong could be reappointed through a process that would be different from other applicants for the job. The Oaklandside reports that the commissioners are refusing to show up to meetings until the chair and vice-chair term out next month.

KPIX reached out to three of the commissioners who did not show up to the meeting but did not immediately hear back.

At the town hall, people spoke overwhelmingly in support of Armstrong. They wanted him to be reinstated as chief of police or be among the three candidates that the police commission recommends to the mayor.

Gail and Jerry Harbin are siblings who have lived in Oakland since 1970 and they want Armstrong as police chief because they say he knows the community.

"I've met him personally. He's the perfect person for Oakland. He is going to do his best whatever in his power he will do to bring Oakland back to a safer Oakland where people can walk around with their families and retailers don't have to be afraid. He will do his job," Gail Harbin said.

Jenny Zilliac is an Oakland resident who showed up in support of Mayor Sheng Thao.

"The purpose of this board is not to undermine her authority. I respectfully request to leave it alone," Zilliac said.

The Oakland Police Commission must recommend three top candidates for the position of police chief to the mayor.

Milele said they've invited Thao to meet with them in closed session at their meeting on Oct. 12.