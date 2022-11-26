3 generations work together to help feed East Bay neighbors in need

OAKLAND -- Despite all the fresh produce it hands out, the Alameda County Community Food Bank is one place where the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. There are several pairs of family members working at the facility, but just recently the food bank got the distinction of employing three generations of the same family.

It all started with Miriam Juarez. She began working at the food bank 23 years ago and is now part of the HelpReach team that mans the phones, directing hungry callers to places around the county where they can find an open food pantry.

"That was something, growing up, that my parents always instilled into us," she said, "You know, always helping, doing whatever we can."

So, about seven years ago, Miriam was able to return the favor to her father, Noe.

"I was looking for a job and she said they needed one driver for their food drive," he said.

Noe now drives five days a week for the food bank, picking up excess perishables from grocery stores and delivering them directly to local distribution centers, like Shiloh Mercy House in Oakland. Noe said it makes him happy to help connect hungry people with food that would otherwise be wasted.

"I'm feeling this is the best thing I've done in my life so far," said Noe.

But that lesson - finding satisfaction from giving back to others - is also being paid forward. A few months ago, the food bank picked up another member of the family, Alexia Manzo, Miriam's daughter and Noe's granddaughter.

"I feel like it comes from my mom," said Alexia. "My mom always used to take me to distributions and also bagging food."

On a recent Wednesday, Alexia was helping register people for groceries at a food giveaway in San Leandro. And maybe it's genetic, because it wasn't the first time she'd helped people get a bite to eat.

"I remember, even as a kid, I would take extra lunches with me to school just in case I ever had any classmates who didn't have any food," Alexia said. "If I knew a friend was struggling a little, I'd bring extra snacks all the time, just because that is instilled in me, in my grandpa and my mom."

Miriam said sharing a workplace wasn't something that was planned. It just kind of happened.

"It was a really surreal moment. At one point, I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe my daughter is going to be working here along with my dad,'" she said with a smile.

Because all three have very different jobs, they said they only rarely see each other.

"We actually don't," said Miriam. "We don't really see each other a whole lot, but at our family dinners, we're always talking work. It's all work-related and how interconnected we all are."

Miriam says that connection brings them closer together as a family.

"Yes, it really does," she said. "We get together and give thanks and, you know, food bank is always the middle of everything that we have."

Three people, three generations, drawn together by a singular mission: to connect the food that's out there with the people who desperately need it. Nice work if you can get it, and definitely something to be thankful for.

