3-alarm fire burns Fremont commercial building

Crews have contained a three-alarm blaze early Friday morning in Fremont near Interstate Highway 880, fire officials said.

Around 2 a.m., the Fremont Fire Department said on social media that its crews and Milpitas firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire commercial structure at 49103 Milmont Drive, east of I-880.

Fremont and Milpitas firefighters are at the scene of a 3-alarm fire at 49103 Milmont Dr. Dispatched as a commercial structure fire, crews arrived to fire extending through the roof. Defensive operations underway. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/k4iIoz7U3r — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 10, 2024

The fire department said that within 90 minutes, crews extinguished the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.