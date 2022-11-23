Watch CBS News
3.0 quake near Mount Hamilton shakes South Bay

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE -- A small earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude rattled the South Bay Wednesday afternoon, hitting in the same area where a 5.1 magnitude quake struck last month.

Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 2:34 p.m. about three miles south of Mount Hamilton and about 13 miles southeast of San Jose.

On October 25, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the same area along the Calaveras Fault and shook the region, followed by a number of aftershocks.

There were no reports of any damages or injuries in Wednesday's temblor.

Location of 3.0 earthquake south of Mt. Hamilton, November 23, 2022. USGS

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 3:12 PM

