3.0 quake near Mount Hamilton shakes South Bay
SAN JOSE -- A small earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude rattled the South Bay Wednesday afternoon, hitting in the same area where a 5.1 magnitude quake struck last month.
Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 2:34 p.m. about three miles south of Mount Hamilton and about 13 miles southeast of San Jose.
On October 25, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the same area along the Calaveras Fault and shook the region, followed by a number of aftershocks.
There were no reports of any damages or injuries in Wednesday's temblor.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
