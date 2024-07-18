2024 Kennedy Center honorees include Grateful Dead and Bonnie Raitt, among others

2024 Kennedy Center honorees revealed 2024 Kennedy Center honorees revealed on "CBS Mornings" 03:16

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the organization behind the annual celebration of artists and cultural icons, announced its 47th class of honorees Thursday exclusively on "CBS Mornings."

The recipients include award-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, legendary rock band the Grateful Dead, blues rock singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, jazz musician and composer Arturo Sandoval and the Apollo – the iconic New York City institution.

It's the first time an organization like the Apollo has been recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors, which will celebrate all the honorees at a ceremony in December.

2024 Kennedy Center honorees

Francis Ford Coppola

Considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Francis Ford Coppola has no shortage of accolades. He's a five-time Oscar winner responsible for dozens of iconic films, including "The Godfather" series and "Apocalypse Now." His body of work is credited with helping to shape cinema in America.

The Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead formed in California in the 1960s. They're credited with inspiring a unique lifestyle and culture for fans, known as Dead Heads. The rock band has performed at more than 2,300 concerts – a world record. Surviving members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bobby Weir are honored this year.

Bonnie Raitt

A longtime cult favorite, Bonnie Raitt earned mainstream success with two Grammy Award-winning albums in the 1990s. The singer-songwriter combines rock, R&B, blues and other genres in iconic hits like "Something to Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me." She won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2023 for "Just Like That."

Arturo Sandoval

Arturo Sandoval is renowned for his talent as an instrumentalist. He's considered one of the greatest trumpet players in the world but is also skilled in piano, timbales and vocals. His versatility extends to jazz, classical and Latin music. As an artist and composer, he's been recognized with many awards, including several Grammys and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Apollo

The Apollo is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2024. The arts institution in New York City's Harlem neighborhood is committed to Black culture and creativity, celebrating both emerging artists and living legends. While it's known for contributions to music – Ella Fitzgerald, Stevie Wonder and James Brown have each graced its stage – the Apollo also celebrates comedy, dance, spoken word and other art.

CBS will broadcast the Kennedy Center Honors on Monday, Dec. 23.