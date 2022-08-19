2 wounded, person of interest sought in early Friday morning Emeryville shooting

EMERYVILLE -- Two men were wounded early Friday in a shooting at Emeryville's Courtyard Apartments and search was underway for a Fairfield man wanted for questioning, authorities said.

Emeryville police said officers responded to reports of two men shot at the Courtyard Apartments, located at 1465 65th St., at about 12:03 a.m.

Arriving officers located the victims and rendered aid. The two male victims were transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. At the time of the news release, one victim was listed in stable condition and the other was listed as serious.

During the course of the investigation police identified 23-year-old Fairfield resident Jalin Buck as a person of interest and asked for the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Jalin Buck's whereabouts ws asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.

No other details have been released.