2 United flights out of San Francisco International Airport diverted over weekend

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Two United flights were diverted after taking off from San Francisco International Airport over the weekend, the airline said on Sunday. 

United Airlines Flight 888 took off on Saturday for Beijing but returned to SFO for a maintenance issue. United said the plane had to release fuel to avoid landing overweight. 

Passengers switched to a new plane and took off later Saturday night. 

On Sunday, United Airlines Flight 863 was headed to Sydney but was diverted to Honolulu, where it landed safely due to a maintenance issue. 

United said the flight was canceled and it expects to accommodate its guests. 

