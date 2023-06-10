2 San Francisco men arrested in connection with Millbrae armed robbery

MILLBRAE -- Police in Millbrae have arrested two San Francisco men in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week, authorities said.

According to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release, on Tuesday shortly before 11 a.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae after a report of an armed robbery. The victim said two suspects took their cellphone at gunpoint before driving off in a Gray Acura.

Authorities learned the suspects were arranging meetings with victims on a social media platform and robbing them of their property. San Mateo County Sheriff's detectives were able to positively identify the suspect's vehicle and shared the information with regional law enforcement agencies.

Millbrae armed robbery suspects (L-R) Jevonte Powell and Jermaine Williams. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, at approximately 3:10 p.m., detectives responded to Geneva Avenue I-280 in San Francisco after the suspect vehicle was stopped by South San Francisco and San Bruno police officers. The two suspects -- identified as 19-year-old Jermaine Williams and 18-year-old Jevonte Powell, both San Francisco residents -- and a firearm were located inside the vehicle. The two men were arrested and booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility for a separate South San Francisco robbery case.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the South San Francisco Police Department and the San Bruno Police Department for their invaluable assistance in locating and the suspects involved in our case. Their collaboration, dedication, and swift action was instrumental in the arrest. We are truly grateful for their unwavering support and partnership in ensuring justice is served." said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Based on the current investigation, it is believed Williams and Powell could be involved in other unreported or unidentified robberies. Anyone with information related to this crime or crimes associated to the two suspects is encouraged to contact Detective G. Chong (phone: 650-599-1516; email: gchong@smcgov.org) or Detective H. Cheung ((phone: 650-363-4347; email: hcheung@smcgov.org). Anonymous tips can be left by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tip line at 1-800-547-2700.