Watch CBS News
Crime

2 people shot in Oakland near Interstate 580

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND -- At least two people were shot in an Oakland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Oakland police said officers responded to the area of 35th Ave. and Mangels Ave. in the Bartlett neighborhood just south of Interstate Highway 580 after a ShotSpotter alert. 

Arriving officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. No other details were immediately released.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

This is breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 2:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.