2 people shot in Oakland near Interstate 580

OAKLAND -- At least two people were shot in an Oakland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Oakland police said officers responded to the area of 35th Ave. and Mangels Ave. in the Bartlett neighborhood just south of Interstate Highway 580 after a ShotSpotter alert.

Arriving officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. No other details were immediately released.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

This is breaking news update. More information to be added as available.