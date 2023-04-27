2 pedestrians die of injuries after getting hit by vehicles in separate San Jose incidents

SAN JOSE -- Two people have died of their injuries after getting hit by vehicles while crossing the street in separate incidents in San Jose last week, with both collisions happening on the same day, police said Thursday.

On April 20 at approximately 12:15 p.m. in the city's Berryessa neighborhood, a man was crossing N. Capitol Avenue at Hostetter Road in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a 2022 Chevrolet sedan. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, while the driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

About three hours later in Downtown San Jose, a 2021 Chevrolet SUV was reversing at a slow speed on the west curb of N. 2nd Street north of E. Santa Clara Street when it hit a woman crossing N. 2nd in an unmarked crosswalk, police said.

The woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. On April 22, she died of her injuries. On April 23, the victim in the N. Capitol Ave. collision also died of his injuries at the hospital.

They were the city's 8th and 9th pedestrian deaths of the year, respectively. Police said there have been 12 traffic deaths in the city so far in 2023.

The victims' identities were withheld until their family members were notified.

Anyone with information about either of the collisions was urged to contact Detective O'Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3527@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.