2 inmates escape East Bay jail; sheriff warns area residents to shelter indoors

CLAYTON -- Two inmates have escaped from an East Bay jail, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

A search is on for two inmates who escaped Sunday from the Marsh Creek Detention Center at 12000 Marsh Creek Road in Clayton.

The inmates are described as two Hispanic males: one, age 33, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with long, black hair and brown eyes. The second inmate is 28 years old with short, black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

The sheriff's office said that, when they escaped, they were wearing all white or all yellow.

Authorities ask residents in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.

If you see something suspicious, do not approach the men but call the police at (925) 646-2441.