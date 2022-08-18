2 hospitalized after kitchen fire at Pacifica home

PACIFICA – Two people were hospitalized following a fire at a home in Pacifica on Thursday afternoon, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Crews responded at 12:09 p.m. to the fire reported at 295 Edgewood Drive and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the structure. A Twitter post by the NCFA confirmed that the fire originated in the kitchen of the home.

NCFA crews on scene of a kitchen fire in the 200 block of Edgewood Drive in Pacifica. Avoid the area!@Pacifica @DalyCityGov @brisbaneca pic.twitter.com/h2dnzomosL — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) August 18, 2022

The blaze was extinguished before it spread to any other homes. Two residents were transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and two birds in the home perished in the fire, according to the Fire Authority, which serves the cities of Pacifica, Daly City and Brisbane.

The American Red Cross is working with the residents for housing arrangements as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.