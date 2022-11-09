2 arrested for armed robberies outside Brentwood bank

BRENTWOOD -- A man and woman from Antioch are facing multiple felony charges in connection with two robberies outside of a Brentwood bank in September.

Delvon Hasain Hasan, 20 and Dioni Tamirra Patton, 18, are charged with crimes that include first- and second-degree robbery, child cruelty, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and carrying an unregistered loaded handgun, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

(L) Delvon Hasain Hassan, Dioni Tamirra Patton Brentwood Police Department

Preliminary hearings for both suspects are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 in Pittsburg.

The robberies were reported on Sept. 16 and 19, in the parking lot of a Bank of America branch at 6261 Lone Tree Way in Brentwood.

During both heists, Hasan and Patton allegedly robbed their victims around the same time in the afternoon. The first victim was making a cash deposit for her employer around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 when Patton allegedly grabbed the deposit bag and ran toward a getaway vehicle, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The second robbery was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19, when Hasan and Patton allegedly held up a woman who was with her 10-year-old child.

The woman had just made a large cash withdrawal at the bank and her purse was allegedly stolen by the suspects. During the robbery, Hasan allegedly injured the victim's child during a struggle for the victim's wallet.

Brentwood police investigated both cases with the assistance of Antioch and Concord police, and Hasan and Patton were taken into custody on Sept. 22.

Hasan made bail before charges were filed, and he was brought into custody and arraigned last Thursday. Patton was arraigned on Sept. 27.