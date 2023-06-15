Fire at storage facility in South San Jose sends plume of smoke, explosions reported

SAN JOSE – A fire broke out at a commercial building in South San Jose Wednesday evening, sending a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m., the San Jose Fire Department tweeted about a two-alarm fire burning in the area of Blossom Hill and Cottle Roads.

Firefighters are on scene of a 2-alarm structure fire at a commercial building in the area of Blossom Hill Rd and Cottle Rd. Roads are closed and traffic is delayed. Please do NOT drive over any fire hose. Obey all directions from fire crews and police officers. ⁦@SJPD_PIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/TCuviSHn0X — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 15, 2023

Firefighters told KPIX that the fire is burning at the Public Storage facility. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

According to KPIX reporter Len Ramirez, neighbors have also reported explosions in the area.

Big explosion and fire at a self storage place in the Blossom Hill Cottle Road area in San Jose. Neighbors say explosions still going off. pic.twitter.com/D8Mx9KRmGw — Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) June 15, 2023

About an hour later, San Jose firefighters said the fire had been upgraded to a third alarm.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account said roads are closed and traffic delayed in the area of the fire close to a large South San Jose shopping center. Residents are advised to avoid the area. ⁦

Drivers are advised to not drive over any fire hoses and obey all directions from fire crews and police officers.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.