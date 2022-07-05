Watch CBS News
Update: Witness says fireworks started grass fire in Bay Point

CBS/Bay City News Service

BAY POINT (BCN/CBS SF) -- A vegetation fire in the vicinity of Port Chicago Highway and Driftwood Circle in Bay Point that a witness said was started by fireworks consumed about 6.5 acres Monday night.

T fire started shortly before 6:30 p.m. when crews arrived on the scene, authorities said. The blaze initially scorched about two acres as Cal Fire and Contra Costa Fire crews responded.

The so-called Driftwood Fire ending up burning approximately 6.5 acres before crews were able to control it. A witness reported someone setting off fireworks from a vehicle which then started the fire.   

Contra Costa Fire tweeted out information and photos from the scene of the fire.

No structures were damaged and no injuries reported. Contra Costa Fire units were clearing the area after 90 minutes on scene with federal fire units remaining to monitor the incident and prevent flare-ups.  

First published on July 4, 2022 / 7:21 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

