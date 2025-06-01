Watch CBS News
11 stabbed at Salem, Oregon, mission that aids homeless people

Brian Dakss
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
Eleven people were stabbed Sunday evening at a Salem, Oregon, mission that aids homeless people, and a male suspect was in custody, police said.

All the victims were brought to a local hospital with "varying types of injuries," police said.

It happened at the Union Gospel Mission, which helps "men, women, and children break free from homelessness through the transforming grace of Jesus Christ," according to its website.

There was no word on what prompted the attack or the suspect's identity.

