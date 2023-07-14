10-vehicle crash follows fatal crash on Highway 880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- The California Highway Patrol reported a 10-vehicle collision Friday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland.



The collision, which was first reported at 3:42 a.m., occurred just north of the 66th Avenue off-ramp where a previous fatal collision occurred earlier in the morning.



Details of the multi-vehicle crash were not immediately available. The earlier fatal crash was reported at 1:44 a.m. and closed the three southbound lanes. The CHP said the lanes were still closed when the multi-vehicle crash happened.

The CHP reported the roadway has since been cleared.