1 injured in San Francisco Castro District stabbing

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A stabbing in San Francisco's Castro District left one man injured Tuesday, police said.

The stabbing happened at about 10:44 a.m. in the area of 18th and Collingwood Streets, San Francisco police said in an email to CBS News San Francisco. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from more than one stab wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman posted news of the stabbing in his district and asked anyone with information to contact police. 

Police did not have any information on a possible motive or any suspect information.

Anyone with information was urged to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or by sending a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

