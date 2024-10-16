1 injured in San Francisco Castro District stabbing

A stabbing in San Francisco's Castro District left one man injured Tuesday, police said.

The stabbing happened at about 10:44 a.m. in the area of 18th and Collingwood Streets, San Francisco police said in an email to CBS News San Francisco. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from more than one stab wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman posted news of the stabbing in his district and asked anyone with information to contact police.

Earlier today an individual was stabbed in the 18th St./Collingwood Parking Lot in the Castro. If you have any information or video evidence, please contact @SFPD at 415-575-4444. — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) October 16, 2024

Police did not have any information on a possible motive or any suspect information.

Anyone with information was urged to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or by sending a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.