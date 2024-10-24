1 injured in downtown Berkeley shooting; suspect sought

Police in Berkeley are investigating a shooting in downtown Berkeley Thursday afternoon that left at least one person injured, according to authorities.

Berkeley shooting investigation KPIX

The Berkeley Police Department issued a press release that said on Thursday shortly after 2:30 p.m., police dispatch received multiple calls reporting gunshots heard in the area of Henry St. and Berkeley Way a few blocks west of the UC Berkeley campus. Callers reported seeing at least one person with a firearm.

Arriving officers located several bullet casings in the area, but did not find a shooting suspect or any victims. A short time later, a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at Highland Hospital in Oakland for treatment. Berkeley officers have contacted the injured individual and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police said there did not appear to be any immediate threat to community safety in the area of the shooting. Police will provide additional updates as information becomes available.