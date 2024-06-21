1 dead in crash on Highway 80 in Rodeo

At least one person died in a car crash early Friday morning on Interstate Highway 80 in the census-designated place of Rodeo in Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 4 a.m., the CHP was alerted to a vehicle collision on the westbound lanes of I-80 near the Willow Avenue off-ramp. A Chrysler 300 had collided with another vehicle.

All lanes have been reopened since 5:27 a.m, the CHP said.

There were no further details about the crash immediately available.