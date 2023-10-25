1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at San Leandro business; Police search for gunman

SAN LEANDRO – One person died and another was injured in a shooting at a business in San Leandro on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired at a business in the 2200 block of East 14th Street and arrived to find the two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other suffered minor injuries, San Leandro police said.

San Leandro fatal shooting investigation on East 14th Street. KPIX

Aerial footage from the scene showed multiple police units investigating. Officers had cordoned of an area of East 14th Street of with police tape, as well as a second area in the rear of the building in question that appeared to have parking spaces for the business.

No arrest has been made and police did not release any suspect information in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Perry at (510) 577-3235 or an anonymous tip line at (510) 577-3278 or to send a tip by text message to 888777 and use the keyword TipSLPolice.