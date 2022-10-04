Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds

Experts say renting may be better than buying in Bay Area's tough housing market

Experts say renting may be better than buying in Bay Area's tough housing market

Experts say renting may be better than buying in Bay Area's tough housing market

SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.

An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).

Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2% since this time last year.

Other Bay Area cities had large jumps in rent over the past year, all located in the South Bay and Peninsula. They include Campbell (29.9%), Redwood City (28%), San Mateo (27%) and San Jose (26%).

As for two-bedroom apartments, San Francisco topped the list at $4,170 / month, followed by Mountain View ($3,790), Sunnyvale ($3,660) and Emeryville ($3,650).

Meanwhile, Zumper found the lowest rents in Vallejo, where the median one-bedroom is going for $1,600 a month. Two other Bay Area cities had one-bedroom rents below $2,000 a month, Concord ($1,950) and Alameda ($1,980).

The statewide median rent was $2,128 for a one bedroom, according to the website.