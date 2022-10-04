Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.
An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).
Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2% since this time last year.
Other Bay Area cities had large jumps in rent over the past year, all located in the South Bay and Peninsula. They include Campbell (29.9%), Redwood City (28%), San Mateo (27%) and San Jose (26%).
As for two-bedroom apartments, San Francisco topped the list at $4,170 / month, followed by Mountain View ($3,790), Sunnyvale ($3,660) and Emeryville ($3,650).
Meanwhile, Zumper found the lowest rents in Vallejo, where the median one-bedroom is going for $1,600 a month. Two other Bay Area cities had one-bedroom rents below $2,000 a month, Concord ($1,950) and Alameda ($1,980).
The statewide median rent was $2,128 for a one bedroom, according to the website.
