Watch Live: Trump vs. Biden in first presidential debate of 2024

President Biden and former President Donald Trump are squaring off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on Thursday night, an unusually early showdown that pits a sitting president against his predecessor on a debate stage for the first time.
Hosted by CNN in Atlanta, CBS News is simulcasting the debate on the CBS broadcast network and streaming it live on CBS News 24/7, which can be found at the top of this page. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as moderators of the debate.
The debate runs 90 minutes and will feature two commercial breaks, according to the rules laid out by CNN. In the run-up to the debate, both campaigns flipped a coin, with the winner allowed to select either the candidates' positions on stage or the order of closing statements. The Biden campaign won the toss, and chose the right side of the stage. The Trump campaign opted to have the former president deliver the second of the two closing statements.
Each candidate's microphone will be muted when it's not his turn to speak. They were both given a pad of paper, a pen and a bottle of water before the debate began, with no prewritten notes allowed. There is no studio audience in attendance, and they won't have contact with staffers during the commercial breaks.
Follow along with live updates from the debate below:
Trump says U.S. is "like a third world nation" under Biden
Trump took aim at the president's record during questioning about the two candidates' economic policies, saying "we've become like a third world nation" during Mr. Biden's time in office. Trump claimed that his own tax cuts "spurred the greatest economy that we've ever seen," touting his economic approach, along with his record on COVID-19.
"I gave him an unbelievable situation," Trump said of Mr. Biden, adding that the current president has done a "very poor job."
"Throughout the entire world we're no longer respected as a country," Trump said. "They don't respect our leadership, they don't respect the United States anymore."
Biden and Trump answer for their records on the economy to open debate
Mr. Biden was asked to respond to the economic pain Americans are feeling because of inflation, from the grocery store to the housing market. The president figuratively pointed his finger straight at Trump.
"We've got to take a look at what I was left with when I became president, what Mr. Trump left me," the president said, with a noticeably raspy voice. "We had an economy that was in freefall. The pandemic was so badly handled. … What we had to try to do was put things back together again, and that's exactly what we began to do."
The president pointed to various moves his administration has made to lower prices for Americans, including curbing insulin costs to closer to $15 than $400.
Trump insisted the U.S. "had the greatest economy in the history of our country" when he was president, and pointed the finger back at Mr. Biden.
"Inflation is killing our country, it is absolutely killing us," Trump said.
Trump claimed, falsely, that the only jobs Mr. Biden created were for "illegal immigrants," and "bounce back" jobs in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump also defended his proposal to impose a 10% tariff on all foreign products entering the U.S.
"It's not going to drive them higher," Trump insisted, contradicting the view of many economic experts. "It's just going to cost countries that have been ripping us off for years like China and many others, in all fairness to China."
Debate gets underway as Biden and Trump take the stage
Both candidates took their place behind their lecterns on the debate stage in Atlanta just after 9 p.m. as the debate got underway. They did not shake hands.
With no opening statements, moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are jumping right into questioning.
How Biden and Trump differ on immigration
Viewers are hoping most of all to hear what plans the candidates have for the country, along with their policies, according to CBS News polling, with 63% of viewers saying so ahead of the debate:
But 25% say they're also hoping to gauge their mental and cognitive health. Both candidates would break records for their age should they be elected in November. Mr. Biden is 81, while Trump is 78. And the issue is center stage heading into the election.
Viewers are watching for other reasons, too, like the 12% who say they're watching to see how the candidates interact. Voters overwhelmingly say they think Trump should be more polite during this debate, even among his own party. And most Democrats think Mr. Biden should take a more forceful tone, rather than a polite one.
For one in five voters who plan to tune in, they're looking to the debate to help them decide who to vote for — which is especially true among young voters, who are a key voting bloc that both candidates are looking to win over.
CNN says debate will air live, denying rumors of a delay
Unfounded rumors circulated online Thursday that the debate would air on a one-to-two-minute delay.
CNN responded directly to those rumors, calling them 'false" and saying the debate will air live.
Networks often implement a delay of around seven seconds to prevent profanity from making air.
How voters are watching the first 2024 debate
Major issues that could come up at first 2024 debate
What are the rules for the debate?
Thursday's debate is the first that is not being run by the Commission on Presidential Debates, so there are a few modifications from the normal debate rules. For example, the debate is set to run 90 minutes, but there will be two commercial breaks, a first. Campaign staff are not allowed to interact with the candidate during that time. There will be no in-studio audience.
According to CNN, both candidates have agreed to appear at uniform lecterns, and their lectern positions were determined by a coin toss. Mr. Biden won the coin toss and will appear to the right of TV viewers' screens.
In another break from prior debates, there will be no opening statements and instead each candidate will make a closing statement. The candidate who won the coin toss was allowed to choose either the lectern position or the order of the closing statement, and the Biden campaign chose the lectern position.
Trump's campaign then chose for the former president to deliver the last closing statement, which means Mr. Biden will go first at the conclusion of the debate.
Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. This rule is a departure from the 2020 debate, when Trump interrupted Mr. Biden frequently, leading to one of the most memorable moments of that debate, when Mr. Biden said, "Will you shut up, man?"
As with prior debates, candidates will be allowed to have a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.
When will the next 2024 debates take place?
Mr. Biden and Trump have agreed to one more debate, which will be hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.
Plans for the two events came together quickly after the Biden campaign last month proposed two debates to be hosted by news organizations. The Trump campaign accepted, but pushed for more than the two events.
They are bypassing a longtime tradition of three meetings organized by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has overseen presidential debates since 1988. The commission's three debates were scheduled to take place in September and October at universities in Texas, Virginia and Utah.
A vice presidential debate could take place either July 23 or Aug. 13.
The Biden campaign accepted CBS News' invitation to participate in the debate, saying those dates work for Vice President Kamala Harris' schedule. Trump has yet to name a running mate, but the invite was also extended to his campaign.