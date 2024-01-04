When are the Golden Globes? Key times to know for the 2024 awards ceremony

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While sports fans anxiously await Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024, movie and television fans are gearing up for their own Super Bowl --- award season. The biggest stars in the world, including Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Angela Bassett join host Jo Koy for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the first of many glamorous award shows to come in 2024.

The Golden Globe Awards are known for being more laid back than the stuffier Academy Award show, giving fans a chance to see their favorite stars let loose. Keep reading for when you can see Swift, Robbie and more of the TV and film world's biggest stars, and all the ways you can watch the show, even if you don't have cable.

What time do the the Golden Globes start?



The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT), just after the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on CBS. The Globes will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount +.

What time do the Golden Globes end?

Every year, the Golden Globes are allotted a three-hour time slot, which host Jo Koy will be tasked with sticking to. Keeping the show under its three-hour time constraint is often a running gag with hosts. Koy may have his work cut out for him this year. Producers added two new categories this year and included additional nominees in 25 categories.

What time does Golden Globes red carpet coverage start?



The Globes official digital pre-show will be hosted by Variety's Marc Malkin and Angelique Jackson, and "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Rachel Smith. Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT), tune into Paramount+ to see all the biggest stars entrances on the red carpet, plus expect interviews with all the nominees, including Billie Eilish, Leonardo DiCaprio, the cast of "The Bear" and more.

Who are the presenters at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards?

Expect some of your favorite performers, including funnyman Will Ferrell and actress Michelle Yeoh, to present awards at the show. "Suits" fans are also gearing up for a leading-man reunion when stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams take the stage together (no word on if former co-star Meghan Markle will join them).

How to watch the 2024 Golden Globes without cable

After years of airing on NBC, the 2024 Golden Globes finds a new home in 2024 on CBS. While most cable packages include CBS, you can easily stream the 2024 Golden Globes on Paramount+, even if you don't have a cable subscription, or if your cable subscription doesn't include CBS.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch your favorite network-aired TV shows, sporting events and the 2024 Golden Globes is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS." Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

A subscription to Paramount + is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ and Showtime for just $11.99 per month.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and watch the 2024 Golden Globes

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live CBS programming such as the 2024 Golden Globes), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from local Walmart stores and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

You can catch the show on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NCAA college football game of the season, most NFL games this season. In addition to ESPN, packages include ABC, CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football) and ESPN 2, SEC Network, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's bowl game, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Golden Globes without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the award show, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $75 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes and so much more including the NFL and the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes live with a digital HDTV antenna

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best selling antenna is usually sells for about $23, though we've seen it priced as low as $15.