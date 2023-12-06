How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate of 2023 tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GOP presidential candidates take the stage during the Republican Presidential Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on November 8, 2023. Left to right are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Four GOP presidential hopefuls will take the stage Wednesday for the fourth Republican presidential debate of 2023. Held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, this debate will feature four of the top contenders for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's debate, including how to watch it.

When is the fourth Republican presidential debate?

The fourth Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The debate will air on the NewsNation cable TV channel and be simulcast on The CW.

How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate

NewsNation and The CW are included in a number of cable TV packages. If your cable package does not include these channels, it's still possible to watch tonight's debate via one of the live TV streaming services below, or by using a digital TV antenna.

Watch the GOP debate free with FuboTV



You can watch the Republican debate on NewsNation on FuboTV. A replacement for traditional cable TV, FuboTV is a sports-centric live TV streaming service that offers access to most major news networks, including Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg. You get local TV affiliates, as well, which includes access to all the biggest NFL games to round out the season. In short, you'll be able to watch a lot more than just this debate.

To watch today's debate, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to live news and NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

Watch the Republican presidential debate on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch today's GOP presidential debate on Hulu + Live TV -- the streaming service includes both NewsNation and The CW, plus more live news channels. Besides these, we also like that Hulu + Live TV also lets you watch live NFL games.

The Hulu + Live TV bundle features access to 90 channels. It comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month. Unlimited DVR storage is included.

Watch the Republican presidential debate live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

With a digital HDTV antenna, It's possible to watch live news programming and sporting events even without a cable subscription. This one-time purchase pulls in local over-the-air channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision, The CW and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor HDTV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified indoor HDTV antenna claims to have a 250-mile range and comes with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers. Regularly $33, it's currently on sale for $22 after coupon.

Who will moderate the fourth Republican presidential debate?

The fourth GOP debate will be moderated by NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas, former news host Megyn Kelly and 'The Washington Free Beacon' Editor-in-Chief Eliana Johnson.

Who will be participating in the fourth Republican presidential debate?

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has confirmed that four candidates will be participating in the fourth Republican presidential debate of 2023: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

To participate in the fourth Republican presidential debate of 2023, candidates must have reached at least 6% in at least two national polls, or 6% in one national poll as well as two polls from an early voting state (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina). Candidates are also required to have at least 80,000 unique donors, with at least 200 from 20 states or territories. These are the highest requirements to participate in a GOP presidential debate so far.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum dropped out of the presidential race earlier this week. He had failed to qualify for this debate.

Will former president Donald Trump participate in the GOP debate?

Donald Trump will not attend Wednesday's GOP debate. Instead, Trump plans to hold a fundraiser in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

The former president has declined to attend all four of the Republican presidential debates held this year.

Related content from CBS Essentials

