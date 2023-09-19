Who is suspected serial rapist Ivan Romo? We have new information on the criminal history of Ivan Romo, a suspected serial rapist wanted out of Modesto. He was arrested last week in Utah. A passenger in a car in a routine traffic stop led officers to find more than 60 pounds of marijuana in the car. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute, and court records show there was a warrant for his arrest the same year for failing to appear for a scheduled court date. Romo is waiting to be brought back to Stanislaus County for what investigators say are multiple kidnappings and rapes near downtown Modesto from 2017 to 2018.