What we know about the Roseville shooting that left 3 injured, 1 dead At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, two people were taken hostage by the suspect and shot, police say. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Both of the hostages were adults, police say. The suspect then surrendered. The suspect has been taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown, but police say the suspect was not shot in the incident. Police say the CHP officer who was hurt was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.