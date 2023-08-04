Truck catches fire after crashing into Roseville electrical transformer; knocks out power Power has been restored after a driver crashed into a transformer in Roseville. It happened around 6:30 this morning on Blue Oaks Boulevard and Crocker Ranch Road. Firefighters say the crash caused the transformer to catch fire, and that they had to wait until utility crews de-energized the device before they could put out the flames. Firefighters say the driver was not injured. The cause of the crash is now under investigation.