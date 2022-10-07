Watch CBS News

Timeline in the Stockton and Oakland serial killings

The Stockton Police Department is putting the pieces together after seven victims were attacked. That timeline includes the first initial attacks in 2021, then there were 448 days before the third attack, then four consecutive kills with only 6 days between the sixth and seventh. So why did the serial killer stop for so long? Retired homicide detectives say it’s common behavior for serial killers, and investigators can use it to their advantage.
