Watch CBS News

The Answer: Potential TikTok ban?

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed key legislation that could lead to a nationwide ban on one of the world's most popular social media apps. So what does the vote mean for TikTok users, and happens next? Here's The Answer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.