Teen escapes from sheriff's deputies' custody at UC Davis Medical Center An hours-long search is continuing for a teen, 15, near UC Davis Medical Center. He had just been released from the hospital after being treated for K-9 bites he suffered after being arrested. The teen was wanted on a parole violation when he was was contacted by deputies and fled. The sheriff's office says "It was an error on our part" that led to the teen's escape. The teen is not considered to be a threat to the public.