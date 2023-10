Sunday marks 1 year since suspected Stockton serial killer arrested One year ago, Wesly Brownlee was handcuffed and accused of murder. The 43-year-old's alleged crimes covered Stockton but stretched into Alameda County. Police searched nationwide for a possible suspect. Eventually, they tracked him down in Stockton. The police chief says that the officers arrested him at 2 a.m. in the morning at his home after tips from the public led the officers there.