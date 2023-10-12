Student group rallies in support of Palestine on Sac State campus in Sacramento Organizers of Pro-Palestinian rallies are calling Thursday a national day of resistance. It’s being put on by the Students for Justice in Palestine. In recent days, we’ve seen tensions flare up between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators across the country. Supporters say they’re standing up against Israel while demanding liberation for Palestine. Israel supporters say they worry the attacks from Hamas and these pro-Palestine scenes will spike anti-Semitism.