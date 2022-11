See What's On CBS13

Lincoln Trojans vs. Sheldon Huskies, Delhi vs. Bradshaw Christian, Golden Valley Cougars vs. Woodcreek Timberwolves, and more

Sports Friday: high school football highlights Lincoln Trojans vs. Sheldon Huskies, Delhi vs. Bradshaw Christian, Golden Valley Cougars vs. Woodcreek Timberwolves, and more

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On