Watch CBS News

Sacramento Speaks: A's excitement

Sacramento's Major League Baseball moment is the talk of the town. The Oakland A's are officially moving to West Sacramento. Drakes: The Barn is a neighbor to Sutter Health Park, and they're excited about the impacts. Here's Sacramento Speaks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.