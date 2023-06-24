Sacramento Fire Department fires a captain accused of conducting personal business while on the cloc The city of Sacramento has fired a fire captain for allegedly working on his real estate business and taking trips to the gym, while on the clock. He's also accused of being late to hazmat situations because he was driving from his home in Rocklin when he was supposed to be at his office in Sacramento. Sean Dail was promoted to captain back in 2016. He says his dismissal was retaliation for reporting a racist incident.