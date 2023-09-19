Sacramento County DA sues City of Sacramento over failure to clean up homeless encampments A Sacramento prosecutor is suing California's capital city over failure to clean up homeless encampments. Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho says his office asked the city to enforce laws around sidewalk obstruction and to create additional professionally operated camping sites. He announced the suit Tuesday during a news conference in Sacramento. Ho said the city is seeing a "collapse into chaos" and an "erosion of every day life."