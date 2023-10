Sac State hosting eclipse viewing party Saturday Millions of skywatchers will be able to catch the spectacular sight on Saturday, Oct. 14. This is the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from the U.S. until June 21, 2039, according to NASA. Alaska is the only U.S. state in the path of the 2039 eclipse. The viewing party will happen between 8 a.m.-11 a.m.