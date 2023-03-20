Watch CBS News

Reward offered for pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento

On March 18, 2023, just after 7:02 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to Stockton Boulevard and 20th Avenue regarding a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. At the scene, officers located the bicyclist, a male adult, in the roadway with serious injuries. Sacramento Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. A $1,000 reward is being offered to help find the driver.
