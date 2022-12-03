Watch CBS News

Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies

The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15.
