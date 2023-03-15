Q & Answers: Doctor talks about negative effects of Daylight Saving Time Four days into daylight saving time, have you adjusted? Experts say changing the clocks twice a year can actually take a serious toll on our health. This year, though, it’s also recommending an end to daylight saving time - citing evidence of increased health problems, hospital admissions, medical errors, and car accidents. Joining us to discuss this topic is Dr. Brian Talleur. He’s the Regional Chief Medical Officer at Pinnacle Treatment Centers.