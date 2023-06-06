Oakland Athletics stadium deal falters in final hours of Nevada legislative session Following the conclusion of their four-month legislative session, Nevada lawmakers have left a plan aimed at constructing a stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas in a state of uncertainty. The fate of the controversial bill has become uncertain after the Democratic-controlled Legislature failed to make progress on it before the midnight deadline as Monday transitioned into Tuesday. It is possible that the proposal may be taken up during a special legislative session at a later date, during which lawmakers will have the opportunity to vote on it.