Mural unveiled for woman found killed at light rail station in Sacramento In 2021, 29-year-old Michelle Benavidez was found dead near a light rail station in Sacramento. Now she’s being honored. Her family was awarded a check by two assembly members that will go toward a mural celebrating her life and other victims of violence. The mural is expected to be done by the end of the month. The family also unveiled a plaque for Benavidez at a light rail station on Florin Road.