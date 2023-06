Mom of Turlock boy injured in paintball attack speaks out The mother of a victim shot by the injury causing paintballs talked to CBS13. In broad daylight, a dark gray Honda Civic with tinted windows has terrorized pedestrians and bicyclists in Turlock. Surveillance video shared by Turlock police shows the 2013-2016 year car rip into a parking lot—and then speed away moments later after shooting paintballs out of the passenger side window.