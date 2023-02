Man arrested in connection with 42-year-old Solano County cold-case murder A suspected killer has been arrested in connection with a cold case that's been a mystery for over 42 years. On Monday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Herman Lee Hobbs in connection with the 1980 killing of 21-year-old Holly Ann Campiglia from New Jersey. A convicted killer, Hobbs was in prison serving time for a 1975 murder for which he was convicted in 2005.