Making soup for cold winter months | What's in Season with Michael Marks Here's the recipe: 2 bunches fresh cilantro, stems removed 1 bunch fresh parsley or fresh oregano, stems removed 4–5 garlic cloves ½ cup red wine vinegar 1 cup extra virgin olive oil 1 tsp kosher salt (adjust to taste) Optional... ½ tsp red pepper flakes for some heat Juice of 1 lime for brightness Instructions: In a medium bowl, mix cilantro, parsley, garlic, and chili/red pepper flakes (if using). Pour in the red wine vinegar and olive oil. Using an immersion blender, blend until well incorporated and herbs are well minced. Add salt and lime juice (if using). Stir until everything is well combined. Taste and adjust -- If it’s too sharp, add a bit more olive oil; if too mild, add a splash more vinegar or a pinch more salt. Let it sit at room temperature for 20–30 minutes before serving so the flavors meld.