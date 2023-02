Embattled Lodi city councilman appeared Tuesday in court with co-defendants Lodi city councilman Shakir Khan was in a San Joaquin County courtroom Tuesday (2/21) alongside his co-defendants who are also accused of illegal gambling and money laundering. Khan was arrested on those charges before the new election fraud charges were ever filed. He’s not in custody, but is required to wear an ankle monitor and says he’s still a city councilmember in Lodi, contrary to what city officials told CBS13.