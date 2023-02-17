Lodi city council member reverses decision to resign after being arrested on additional charges He was arrested, forced to resign, and now he's back on the job? It's a new twist after a local politician was placed in cuffs. The attorney of Shakir Khan says his client was coerced into agreeing to step down. The new charges of voter fraud against Khan come as a separate criminal case from 2019 moves forward. Shakir Khan's attorney tells us his client was "under duress" when a city official forced him to resign without any legal representation there. He says Khan has not stepped down from his city council post, but the sheriff's office says there is a long list of evidence that shows Khan violated the public's trust.