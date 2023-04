Kings fans rally to celebrate one day before playoff run begins, flood downtown businesses Saturday marks the day Sacramento Kings fans have been waiting for for 17 years - the start of playoff play. The Kings host the Golden State Warriors at 5:30pm at the Golden 1 Center for round one of the playoffs. Even one day early, DOCO and the downtown corridor was electric Friday, from a Kings fan rally to the team's playoff playground hosting hundreds if not thousands of excited fans.